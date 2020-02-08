Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today
All the news stories that hogged the headlines today.
Published - Feb 8, 2020 8:32 pm | Updated - Feb 8, 2020 8:32 pm
New Zealand fielding coach fields vs India in 2nd ODI due to lack of fit players
- The New Zealand team is on the verge of making a brilliant comeback after the 5-0 drubbing that they received at the hands of the visiting Indian team.
- Hence, the 2015 World Cup finalist, Luke Ronchi, stepped up to the plate and walked out as a substitute fielder.
Sachin Tendulkar comes out of retirement to face Ellyse Perry for an over
- Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer, is set to come out of retirement to face Australian women’s fast bowler Ellyse Perry.
- Perry was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round show. She churned out a spell of 4-0-13-4, restricting India for 103.
New Zealand fined for slow over-rate in Auckland ODI
- New Zealand have been fined 60 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India.
- Latham pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
‘My father had to sell off all his land’ – India U19 star Kartik Tyagi turns the clock back to struggling days
- Kartik Tyagi hasn’t set the U19 World Cup on fire, but has played a key role for India in their road to the final.
- Back in 2017, at the age of 16, Kartik made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh in their match against Railways.
Chaos in South African management hastened my decision to retire, reveals Vernon Philander
- Vernon Philander called time on his international career after the fourth Test match against England last month.
- This led to widespread criticism of South Africa’s policies of racial quota, especially after the team was knocked out.
Dale Steyn makes a comeback as South Africa announce squad for T20I series against England
- Newly-appointed ODI skipper Quinton de Kock has been named the captain for T20I series too.
- The Proteas are scheduled to encounter England in three T20Is on 12 February (East London), 14 February (Durban) and 16 February (Centurion Park).
