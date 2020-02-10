Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today
All the news stories that hogged the headlines today.
Published - Feb 10, 2020 8:36 pm | Updated - Feb 10, 2020 8:36 pm
Yuvraj Singh picks three batsmen who can score a double century in T20 format
- Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian all-rounder is enjoying his time to the fullest after bidding adieu to international cricket.
- He has become quite active on social media platforms and vocal in various media interactions.
- (Read more about the story)
Here’s how World Test Championship points table looks like after Pakistan’s victory against Bangladesh
- Pakistan have made an impressive comeback to the World Test Championship after the hammering they received Down Under last year.
- Babar Azam’s 143 and young speedster Naseem Shah’s hat-trick in the second innings saw the visitors losing their plot.
- (Read more about the story)
‘I went into shock and threw myself on him’ – Pat Cummins’ fiancée Becky Boston narrates their proposal saga
- Pat Cummins, the Australian fast bowler, did the honours of proposing to his long-term girl-friend Becky Boston.
- Narrating the beautiful moment, Becky said that Cummins’ approach for the proposal was romantic.
- (Read more about the story)
Akbar Ali battles mental trauma of sister’s demise to take Bangladesh home in U19 WC Final
- On Sunday, February 10, Akbar Ali, the captain of the Bangladesh U19 team, was in for probably his most challenging task on the field.
- On January 22, Akbar’s elder sister Khadija Khatun passed away while giving birth to twins.
- (Read more about the story)
David Warner beats Steve Smith by one vote to win Cricket Australia’s highest honour ‘Allan Border Medal’
- David Warner, the Australian batsman, has bagged his third Allan Border Medal at Crown Palladium on Monday.
- Warner didn’t have the greatest of outings in the Ashes, getting out to paceman Stuart Broad more often than not.
- (Read more about the story)
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians bag INR 100 crore sponsorship money
- Mumbai Indians (MI), the four-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has managed to bag a sponsorship deal worth INR 100 crore.
- The development was confirmed by a Mumbai Indians spokesperson. It added that the contract with Marriot Bonvoy is for three years.
- (Read more about the story)
Bangladesh players’ reaction was dirty: Priyam Garg after U19 World Cup controversy
- The final of the ICC U19 World Cup between India and Bangladesh was marred by a controversial incident towards the end.
- The governing body of the game will take a final call on the incident after match-referee Graeme Labrooy submits his report.
- (Read more about the story)
‘Everybody was in a shock’ – ICC to take action for Bangladesh players’ behaviour at the end of U19 World Cup final
- The thrilling final between India and Bangladesh ended on a controversial note thanks to the poor behaviour from the Bangladeshi players.
- As soon as the winning run was scored, Bangladesh players ran on to the pitch to celebrate the historic triumph.
- (Read more about the story)
