BOS vs BD Prediction, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update – Afghan One Day Cup 2020, Match 1

Match Details:

The 1st match of the Afghan One Day Cup 2020 (Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament 2020) will be played between Boost Region and Band-e-Amir Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium in Kandahar.

The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 AM Local Time (10:30 AM IST) (05:00 AM UTC).

Preview:

The Afghan domestic season shifts from T20 to One-day cricket with the Afghan One Day Cup 2020 to be played from 10th October 2020. In the opening game of the tournament, the Boost Region will take on the Band-e-Amir Region in the tournament opener. Band-e-Amir looks a strong side on paper comprising of some well-known Afghanistan internationals while Boost Region has some interesting young prospects. They would be rearing to perform and knock on selection doors for the National side. Also, the two teams would want to start on a winning note since this is a short tournament.

BOS vs BD Weather Report for Match 1:

It will be a sunny day in Kandahar and the temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius for this match. Moreover, the chances of precipitation are minimal.

Pitch Condition/Report:

It is usually a well-balanced pitch here at Kandahar Cricket Stadium with equal assistance for both the batsmen and the bowlers. But since this is the first game out the tournament, the pitches could be fresh and might assist the batsmen.

Average 1st Innings Score:

N/A

Record of Chasing Teams:

N/A

Injury and Availability News:

(Will be added when there is an update)

BOS vs BD Today’s Probable Playing XIs:

Boost Region:

Ihsanullah Janat, Nasir Jamal, Munir Ahmad (WK), Ahmad Zia, Nasibullah Sherdali, Yamin Ahmadzai, Syed Shirzad, Mohammad Alam, Waqarullah Ishaq, Dastagir Khan, Abdul Baqi

Bench:

Abdallah Tarakhail, Nawid Mohammad Kabir, Ainuddin Kakar, Qudratullah, Abdul Nafi

Band-e-Amir Region:

Karim Janat, Imran Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Mohammad Sardar (WK), Nijat Masood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amir Hamza, Mohammad Salamkheil

Bench:

Asif Musazai, Farmanullah, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Zia-ul-Haq, Youmis Ahmadzai, Shamsurrahman

BOS vs BD Top Picks for Today’s Dream11 Match:

Hazratullah Zazai is likely to open the innings for his team. He was in good nick in the Shpageeza Cricket League where he scored 180 runs in 7 innings.

Imran Janat, the talented right-hander, mustered 162 runs in 6 innings in the recently concluded Shpageeza Cricket League while maintaining a strike rate of 144.64.

Darwish Rasooli was mighty impressive in the Shpageeza Cricket League amassing 206 runs in 5 innings at an average of 68.66 and also had a strike rate of 144.05.

Munir Ahmad, the wicket-keeper batsman, scored 105 runs while batting in the middle order in the Shpageeza League 2020.

Karim Janat was in great form in the Shpageeza Cricket League both with bat and ball. He scored 224 runs at an impressive strike rate of 169.69 and also picked up 5 wickets.

Hashmatullah Shahidi was in red hot form in the Shpageeza Cricket League where he mustered 339 runs in 8 innings while keeping an average of 56.50.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain Options – Karm Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi

Vice-Captain Options – Darwish Rasooli, Imran Janat, Munir Ahmad

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for BOS vs BD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Munir Ahmad

Batsmen – Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ihsanullah Janat, Darwish Rasooli, Hazratullah Zazai, Imran Janat

All-rounders – Karim Janat (VC)

Bowlers – Yamin Ahmadzai, Syed Shirzad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amir Hamza

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for BOS vs BD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Munir Ahmad

Batsmen – Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ihsanullah Janat, Darwish Rasooli, Hazratullah Zazai (VC), Nasir Jamal

All-rounders – Karim Janat

Bowlers – Yamin Ahmadzai, Mohammad Alam, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amir Hamza

Expert Advice:

Hashmatullah Shahidi looked in great form along with Karim Janat in recent times. Thus, both of them are must pick for your Fantasy teams.

BOS vs BD Today’s Probable Winners:

Band-e-Amir Region is expected to win this match.

