Daniel Vettori to not get paid by Bangladesh Cricket Board amidst lockdown

He has been working as spin bowling consultant for Bangladesh.

The entire world is going through an economic crisis but it seems like Daniel Vettori would be suffering the most as per his contract. The former New Zealand captain has been serving as the spin-bowling consultant to the Bangladesh national cricket team for some time now. He has done a great job but doesn’t have a permanent position with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Now, with cricket suspended for an indefinite amount of time, Daniel Vettori might not receive his payment.

BCB Chairman of media committee Jalal Yunus in an interview said that Daniel Vettori’s contract states that he has to work with the board for 100 days to receive the payment. He clarified that Vettori will be paid on the basis of the number of days he works.

The contract is very clear, says Yunus

“No, the contract is very clear. In the contract paper, it is written that he has to work on 100-working days. Whatever the reason occurs, Vettori will get paid as many days as he will work with the national team, he will get his salary,” Jalal Yunus said as per the reports on Cricfrenzy.

The Chairman of the media committee further said the board had agreed to pay him a large sum of money because he was working on per day basis. He also clarified that this rule does not apply to other members of the coaching staff. Only the New Zealander has been contracted day-wise else others have been contracted on a monthly basis.

“Basically, our agreement with Vettori is on a daily basis work. The Kiwi spin coach has been contracted to work with our national team for 100-days a year. For this reason, he has been paid a large sum for his per working day. Now, as many days he will work, he will receive the salary on those days. However, this rule does not apply to all foreign national coaching staff. They have been contracted on a monthly basis. They will get paid monthly,” Yunus added.

Bangladesh has a support staff that includes head coach Russell Domingo, batting coach Neil McKenzie and bowling coach Ottis Gibson.