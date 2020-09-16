ECS T10 Capelle, 2020: Match 5, Voorburg Cricket Club vs Excelsior 20 – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Excelsior 20 are expected to win this match.

Match Details:

The 5th match of the day in ECS T10 Capelle 2020 is all set to be played between Voorburg Cricket Club and Excelsior 20 at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle.

This match is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM Local Time (8:30 PM IST). It will be streamed live on FanCode.

Preview:

The ECS T10 Capelle will have five matches every day and the opening day will end with the match between Voorburg Cricket Club and Excelsior 20. This will be the third outing for the Voorburg Cricket Club while the Excelsior 20 will be playing their second consecutive match.

Both sides will be having a fair idea of the conditions on offer in the middle and they will look to execute their plans accordingly. It will be an intense day for both these sides. They need to be on their toes and should look to adapt quickly while playing back-to-back games.

Weather Report:

The temperature will be around 18-20 Degrees Celsius in the evening with no chance of rain.

Pitch Condition/Report:

No official games have been played here in recent times and thus the track is an unknown entity. Since it is a T10 competition, it could be in the favour of the batsmen.

Average first innings score: 114 (Last three ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier 2018 matches played here)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2, Lost – 1, Tied – 0

Injury and Availability News:

(Will be added when there is an update)

Probable Playing XIs:

Voorburg Cricket Club:

Tom de Grooth, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Steffen Mulder, Alyan Razzaqi, Floris De Lange, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Vivian Kingma, Philippe Boissevain

Bench: Rehan Waheed, Ricardo Goncalves, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Tahir Bajwa, Yasir Hamid, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Ali Qasim Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad, Stijn De Leede, Harold Vogelaar, Nirav Kulkarni, Tobias Nota, Righardt Pieterse

Excelsior 20:

Ryan Campbell, Stan van Troost, Lorenzo Ingram, Tom Heggelman, Ben Cooper, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Pradeep Kumar, Akhilesh Arun

Bench: Umar Baker, Mathijs Schewe, Sheraz Ahmad, Wahab Umar, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Jelte van Troost, , Niels Etman, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Jelte Schoonheim, Joost Kroesen

Also Read

Top Picks:

Bas de Leede is a consistent performer for his team and his average of 47 proves it. He also took three wickets for just 13 runs in the last match he played.

Roel Verhagen was the second-highest run-scorer for his team in the last Topklasse Tournament. He scored 118 runs in just 4 innings.

Lorenzo Ingram was the second-highest run-scorer in Topklasse Twenty20. He scored 202 runs in 4 matches he played. He averages 50+ and score runs at a strike rate of 137.

Tom de Grooth has scored 31 runs in two innings. He can score runs in all directions of the ground and may play a key role in his team’s success.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain Options – Lorenzo Ingram, Bas de Leede

Vice-Captain Options – Tom de Grooth, Roel Verhagen

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Roel Verhagen (vc)

Batters – Ben Cooper, Tom de Grooth, Stan van Troost

All-Rounders – Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Lorenzo Ingram (c)

Bowlers – Steffen Mulder, Ariff Khan, Tom Heggelman, Pradeep Kumar

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Remco Giessen

Batters – Ben Cooper, Tom de Grooth (vc), Floris De Lange, Akhilesh Arun

All-Rounders – Lorenzo Ingram, Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede (c)

Bowlers – Pradeep Kumar, Steffen Mulder, Rens van Troost

Expert Advice:

Pick Lorenzo Ingram as a multiplier in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He can give you crucial points both with the bat and the ball.

Probable Winners:

Excelsior 20 are expected to win this match.

Note: Updated Fantasy teams and Playing XIs of every match will be provided in our Telegram channel if the information is available.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.