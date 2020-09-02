ECS T10 Rome, 2020: Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club – 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Match Details:

The third game on Wednesday in the ECS T10 Rome 2020 will be played between Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club and Kent Lanka Cricket Club at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground in Rome.

This match is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST) and will be streamed live on Fancode.

Preview:

The third match of the ongoing ECS T10 Rome will be played between Jinnah Brescia CC and Kent Lanka CC. The Jinnah team played two matches on Tuesday and won and lost one each. They failed to defend 122 in the opening game but then chased down 80 easily to get off the mark. Kent Lanka CC will only be playing their first game on Wednesday and this will be their second match on the trot.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain in Rome on Wednesday and the temperature will be around 25 Degrees Celsius.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The surface at Roma Capannelle will be good for batting and bowlers will have to work to pick wickets.

Average first innings score: 99 (Last four matches played at this venue)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 4, Lost – 0, Tied – 0

Injury and Availability News:

(Will be added when there is an update)

Probable Playing XIs:

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club:

Ahmad Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Iqbal, Ahmed Rukhsar, Malik Mushtaq, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Shouab.

Bench: Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Shouab, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Muhammad Imran.

Kent Lanka Cricket Club:

Danushka Tikiriyadura, Mithun Jayamanna, Bashitha Mihindukulusuriya, Handi Jagath de Silva, Romesh Lakmal, Colombo Maha Perera, Thimira Welikalage, Dissawe Mudiyanselage, Shehan Kurukulsuriya, Chamode Arachchige, Muthumala Sudarshana.

Bench: Nevil John Even Renath, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Meshen Alessio Herath, Ruchira Naotunna, TIkiriyadura Silva, Singin Chakrawarthige, Kasthuru Arachchilage.

Also Read

Top Picks:

Bashitha Mihindukulusuriya was the leading run-scroer for Kent Lanka CC in the last season and he will be keen on continuing his good form. Muhammad Jafri is a captain material thanks to his all-round abilities and is must-pick in your team.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain Options – Bashitha Mihindukulusuriya, Muhammad Jafri

Vice-Captain Options – Romesh Lakmal, Shehan Kurukulsuriya

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Ahmad Hassan

Batters – Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Rizwan, Shehan Kurukulsuriya (VC), Jayamanna

All-Rounders – Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri (C), Bashitha Mihindukulusuriya

Bowlers – Ahmed Rukhsar, Romesh Lakmal, Colombo Maha Perera

12th Man – Muhammad Sajjad

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Chamode Arachchige

Batters – Muhammad Rizwan, Shehan Kurukulsuriya, Muhammad Shouab

All-Rounders – Bashitha Mihindukulusuriya (C), Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri

Bowlers – Malik Mushtaq, Romesh Lakmal (VC), Colombo Maha Perera, Ahmed Rukhsar

12th Man – Muhammad Sajjad

Expert Advice:

Muhammad Sajjad is a good batsman and can score when the team needs him the most. Pick him in your team in GL contests.

Probable Winners:

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club is expected to win this match.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.