Flop XI of the year 2019 in Test cricket

Players who played in at least five Tests were only considered.

2019 was a great year for Test cricket. It was full of exhilarating action and the fans were delighted with all the heroics. The kind of performances in the Ashes, the way India dominated with the red ball, Sri Lanka stunning South Africa in their own backyard and many more memories – it was just a fabulous way to finish the decade.

Right through the year, there were some brilliant individual performances. However, some of the players on whom there were high expectations ended up disappointing. These include some of the biggest names and all these players are extremely important for their respective teams. Yet, they had a laborious time and their talent didn’t translate into performances. In fact, some of them even had to be dropped from the Test side.

Here is the Flop XI formed by these cricketers:

1. Jeet Raval

New Zealand opener Jeet Raval started the year with a fine century against Bangladesh. He scored 132 runs in the first Test of this series. However, problems soon followed him after that. His form dipped and he had a torrid time throughout the year.

In the remaining 9 innings that he played, Jeet only scored 66 runs at an average of 7.33. He reached the double figures only twice when he scored 33 against Sri Lanka and another 19 against England. He even bagged two ducks and finished with scores of 1 and 1 in the first Test against Australia.

Matches: 7

Innings: 10

Runs: 198

Average: 19.80

100s: 1, 50s: 0