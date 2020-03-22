South Africa cricket team was in the same hotel where Kanika Kapoor stayed in Lucknow

A team of experts is scanning video footages and CCTV records of the five-star hotel where Kanika stayed between March 14 and 16.

People all over the world have been severely affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 that has so far infected a large number of people all over. South Africa cricket team, which has now returned back to their country after their India tour was cut short, has gotten a scare of exposure to the virus after it has been reported that the Indian singer, Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive for the virus infection was in the same hotel as the team while their stay in Lucknow.

The ODI series between India and South Africa was called off only after the first match in Dharamsala which was washed out due to rain. The decision was taken as a preventive measure by the authorities to curb the spread of the virus to the players and the attendees who would have come to witness the matches.

But, bad news followed the Proteas all the way to their own country, after various CCTV footages confirmed that the Kanika Kapoor, after her return from London, stayed in the same hotel as the team. The Quinton de Kock-led side had reached Lucknow for the second ODI of the series was scheduled to be played.

Officers to scan the CCTV footage

However, according to the officers engaged in the surveillance of the footage, it is still to be confirmed if Kanika came in contact with any of the cricketers in the hotel. “There are reports that she dined in the hotel’s buffet and also attended several guests in the lobby. She was living there at a time when the South African team was staying in the hotel for the ODI match (against India) which was called off.

“There is information that Kanika was seen briefly attending a news channel’s annual conclave held at the hotel. Therefore it is important to scan the CCTV footage and list those who came in contact with her,” one of the officers was quoted as saying by Times of India.