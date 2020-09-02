Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today
by Ameya Editor
Published - Sep 2, 2020 10:20 pm | Updated - Sep 2, 2020 10:20 pm
Suresh Raina’s CSK comeback will be decided by MS Dhoni: N Srinivasan
- The Chennai Super Kings were taken aback by the sudden departure of their star player Suresh Raina last week. Mixed reports suggested different angles in his decision to move back to India.
- Some said that his closed relative was murdered by unnamed assailants in Pathankot while other reports suggested that he was feared for his toddlers due to the probable spread of COVID-19 in CSK camp.
- Amid this, N Srinivasan’s ‘prima donna’ and ‘fame has gone into his head’ comments for Raina made headlines.
Nobody will just turn their back on Rs 12.5 crore and walk away without a solid reason: Suresh Raina
- The Chennai Super Kings have been struggling through some storm these days in UAE.
- Firstly 13 members of their contingent, including pacer Deepak Chahar and youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad tested COVID-19 positive during the regular course of testing.
- The franchise was getting over it somehow only when star batsman Suresh Raina decided to pack bags for India stating personal reasons.
Suresh Raina is the nicest cricketer I have ever met: Daren Sammy
- India’s left-handed batsman Suresh Raina, along with former Indian captain MS Dhoni, had announced their retirement from all the three formats of international cricket on August 15, 2020.
- As the news had gone viral on social media, a plethora of cricketers from all over the world had congratulated the duo for a spectacular career and had acknowledged their contribution to the gentleman’s game.
- The new addition to this list is former West Indies captain Daren Sammy who showered praises on the 33-year-old Raina while addressing him as the ‘nicest international cricketer’.
‘Nobody has approached me for the role of chief selector’ – Shoaib Akhtar reckons Pakistan Cricket needs change in mindset
- Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is known for putting forth his expert opinion on various matters in cricket. He also keeps appearing on his Youtube channel, where he talks about relevant cricket matters going around the world.
- Akhtar has now opined that a person who has the same mindset as him should be in charge of the national selection committee of Pakistan.
- He also emphasised the importance of a head coach and chief selector for the development of the team.
‘He knows the team better than me’ – Anil Kumble opens up on KL Rahul’s capabilities ahead of IPL 2020
- Indian wicket-keeping batting sensation KL Rahul is all set to lead Kings XI Punjab from the front for the first time.
- He has been gearing up well in UAE with his teammates to flaunt his class in his maiden captaincy attempt.
- In the same light, the head coach and mentor of the franchise, Anil Kumble, has stated that Rahul is the ‘first-choice wicket-keeper’ for them for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.
IPL 2020: Lasith Malinga pulls out of the tournament; Mumbai Indians name replacement
- The defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have been dealt with a huge blow as their ace pacer Lasith Malinga has pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
- The tournament is set to commence on September 19 in the UAE.
- Malinga wants to be with his family as it was earlier reported that his father is not well and requested the franchise to not consider for the IPL this season.
Ravi Ashwin reveals the details of the ‘hard conversation’ between him and Ricky Ponting on video call
- The whole cricket fraternity was thrilled to know the details of the “hard conversation” that was supposed to happen between Indian veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting regarding the dismissal of batsman who is backing up on the non-striker end.
- Finally, killing the suspense, Ashwin showed a glimpse of the conversation that took place between the duo.
- Ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, Ashwin, who previously captained the Kings XI Punjab for two seasons, was traded to Delhi Capitals.
IPL 2020: BCCI ropes in CRED as official partner; Sourav Ganguly responds
- The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has brought in CRED as one of the official partners for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
- Ever since the coronavirus pandemic led to the postponement of the IPL for an indefinite time period, the BCCI has been on its toes.
- From zeroing in on sponsors to hosting the tournament in the UAE, the board has had its task cut out.
Aakash Chopra picks his top 5 overseas batsmen who can excel in IPL 2020
- Former Indian batsman and cricket analyst Aakash Chopra opined on the top five overseas batsmen who could shine for their respective franchises in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, slated to begin on September 19 across three venues namely Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
- Chopra also explained in detail about his reason for picking a particular batsman.
- Chopra made his first pick in the form of former South African cricketer Faf du Plessis who will be playing for the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.
Ravi Ashwin has been one of the most successful spinners in IPL history: Ricky Ponting
- With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League less than three weeks away, all the eight IPL franchises have been gearing up their practice and training sessions.
- Recently, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting opined on the new additions in the team including the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, his first practice session and his strategy for this edition of the T20 league.
- Ashwin and Ponting faced each other for the first time on Tuesday ever since the latter had mentioned about having a “hard conversation” with the Indian off-spinner regarding his act of dismissing Jos Buttler in IPL 2019 through “mankading”.
