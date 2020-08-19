Used to interact with MS Dhoni in the slip cordon and observed his match-reading: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin said that it was his suggestion to make Dhoni the Indian skipper.

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer, said that MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket on Saturday, August 15, used to read a match situation with precision. The 39-year-old Dhoni, throughout his career, was known to take pro-active steps rather than waiting for things to happen. His approach paid dividends as he turned out to be one of India’s most successful captains.

Sachin, who was present during Dhoni’s debut match for India against Bangladesh in Chattogram, said that he interacted with the Jharkhand-born, standing in the slip cordon. In fact, the Master Blaster stated that he asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make Dhoni the captain of the national team.

“I used to stand in the slip cordon and used to interact with Dhoni and understand what he was thinking – I observed match reading and came to the conclusion he had a good cricketing brain so I suggested the board that MS should take the charge,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying in Times Now.

MS Dhoni shining as Team India’s skipper

On debut at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Dhoni got out on a golden duck after getting run-out due to a miscommunication with non-striker Mohammad Kaif. Khaled Mashud Pilot, the Bangladesh wicketkeeper, took the bails off at the striker’s end. However, once Dhoni got his maiden ODI ton against Pakistan in Vizag, there was no stopping the big man.

In 2007, after India crashed out of the World Cup in the West Indies, Dhoni led the Men in Blue to glory to their maiden T20 World Cup triumph in South Africa. Soon after, he became the ODI and Test captain as well. As his career progressed, from being a brash personality, Dhoni became more responsible and moulded his game according to the match scenarios.

In 2011, he gave India their second 50-overs World Cup triumph after Kapil Dev and Co’s heist back in 1983. Then in 2013, India won the Champions Trophy in England, beating the hosts in the final after finding themselves in a precarious position. In 2014, Dhoni retired from Test cricket and in 2017, Virat Kohli became the skipper of the national team in all the three formats.