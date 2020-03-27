5 Players one may not know have played T20I and ODI cricket

Luck has hardly smiled on them as far as playing the shorter format is concerned.

In a generation of slam-bang cricket, the focus is always on the ones, who knows to entertain throughout. The likes of Virat Kohli, Shahid Afridi, Andre Russell, Chris Gayle and many others are crowd pullers. It’s not a surprise that crowds are at the edge of their seats whenever these players take the field.

Hard work generally doesn’t bag the limelight if it doesn’t have glitz etched to it. The ones, sweating it out hardly get recognition they deserve. But despite the lack of attention, they turn no stones down in helping their teams win.

But luck hasn’t smiled on them in the limited-over formats. They have played white-ball cricket quite a bit and could never stay put on their spot. They are mostly being identified as Test cricketers, and not the ones who played the other formats.

In the article, let’s take a look at five Test regulars one might not know have played even ODIs and T20Is: –

1. Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara has been the bedrock of the Indian Test team as he possesses the technique to counter the best of bowling attacks. The 32-year-old has often had to face flak for his cautious approach while batting, but that hasn’t flustered him one bit.

Even as the middle-order batter doesn’t play a lot of white-ball cricket, there was a time he was a part of the Men in Blue’s ODI team. But even before completing a year since his debut in the format in August 2013, Pujara lost his place from the side.

In five ODIs, Pujara could manage 51 runs at an average of 10.20. His strike-rate of 39.23 didn’t help his cause either. It’s nearly been six years since he last featured in the Indian ODI team and a comeback seems unlikely. Pujara has continued playing one day cricket for Saurashtra though.