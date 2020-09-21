ALV vs MCCV Prediction, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update – ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020, Match 1

Match Details:

The first match of the ECS Cartaxo T10, 2020 will be played between Alvalade CC and Malo CC Vilamoura at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal.

This match is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM Local Time (1:00 PM IST) (7:30 AM UTC). It will be streamed live on FanCode.

Preview:

The ECS caravan moves to Portugal as the ECS T10 Cartaxo is all set to commence from 21st September 2020. The inaugural match of the tournament will be played between two very strong teams. Alvalade CC is all set to kick-off the tournament with the game against Malo CC Vilamoura. Alvalade have players with international experience representing Portugal in T20Is. Thus, considering this, they will be expecting to start their campaign with a win against the Vilamoura.

Malo CC Vilamoura have a captain who played at the international level. They would want to make the best use of the resources that they’ve got and put up a tough challenge to the opposition. Also, analysing the conditions and adapting quickly will be important for both sides.

ALV vs MCCV Match 1 Weather Report

It is expected to be mostly sunny during the course of the game with zero chances of precipitation. The temperature will be around 18-20 Degree Celsius during the match time.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The pitch is relatively unknown. But, as it is a matting wicket, we should expect a lot of runs.

Average first innings score: N/A

Record of chasing teams: N/A

Injury and Availability News:

(Will be added when there is an update)

ALV vs MCCV Today’s Probable Playing XIs:

Alvalade Cricket Club:

Rao Muhammad (C), Abdul Qazi (WK), Rana Sarwar, Abdul Dar, Arslan Ahmad, Arslan Nawaz, Davinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh, Praveen Singh Jr, Kazim Ahmad, Gursewak Singh.

Bench: Hamza Riasat, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Lovepreet Singh, Surinder Paul, Tawinder Singh, Umair Sarwar, Adnan Akhtar, Waqas Jahangir, Amit Datta, Javed Khan, Muhammad Usman, Asad Ghumman, Waqar Sarfaraz.

Malo Vilamoura Cricket Club:

Mian Shahid (C), Jayesh Popat (WK), Muhammed Adnan, Yasir Sabir, Zulfiqar Shah, Amir Zaib, Amir Shahzad, Zafar Ali, Assad Mehmood, Syed Maisam, Sulaman Mian.

Bench: Shan Aziz, Umar Farooq, Ahmed Hassan, Najam Shahzad, Syed Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Naeem Akhtar, Farooq Ahmed.

ALV vs MCCV Top Picks for Today’s Dream11 Match:

Rana Sarwar is one of the key players for Alvalade. He is known for his six hitting abilities and might also open the bowling.

Rao Muhammad is arguably the best batsman Portugal has ever produced. He is expected to open the innings and play a major role with his experience at the top.

Muhammed Adnan from MCCV is a hard hitting batsman who is expected to open the innings. He will play a major role in the top to set a high total on the board.

Zafar Ali is a bowling all-rounder and expected to open the innings. He is a very handy batsman who can change the game from any position.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain Options – Rana Sarwar, Rao Muhammad

Vice-Captain Options – Zafar Ali, Muhammed Adnan

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for ALV vs MCCV Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Jayesh Popat, Rana Sarwar (C), Abdul Qazi

Batters – Mian Shahid, Arslan Ahmad, Rao Muhammad

All-Rounders – Amir Zaib, Zafar Ali (VC)

Bowlers – Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Gursewak Singh

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for ALV vs MCCV Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Rana Sarwar, Abdul Qazi

Batters – Rao Muhammad (C), Muhammed Adnan (VC), Arslan Ahmad, Mian Shahid

All-Rounders – Amir Zaib, Zafar Ali

Bowlers – Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Syed Maisam

Expert Advice:

Arslan Ahmad has represented his country and has experience of playing T20I cricket. He is expected to play a key role in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Probable Winners:

Alvalade CC is expected to win this match.

Note: Updated Fantasy teams and Playing XIs of every match will be provided in our Telegram channel if the information is available.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.