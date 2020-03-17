Cricket Association of Bengal closes its office in the wake of Coronavirus, asks employees to work from home

The move seems to have come after Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to shut down its office.

The outbreak of coronavirus has sent shock waves across the globe and cricket has just started to feel the effect of it. Several international and domestic cricket matches have been called off due to this. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday declared that it was going to close its office for this week. The employees of CAB have been granted work From Home due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The move seems to have come after Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to shut down its office. The employees of BCCI have been given an option to work from home. It is only fitting that state boards are following the suit.

Advertisement

The step taken by BCCI and President Sourav Ganguly comes right after all cricket matches which concerned the BCCI was cancelled as well. The ODI series between India and South Africa was the first to be called off. The 13th edition of the IPL faced a similar fate. For now, the board has suspended the tournament till April 15.

‘It is for restricting the people movement in the office’: CAB secretary Debabrata Das

“It is for restricting the people movement in the office. Therefore, the office of the Association will remain closed from Tuesday to Saturday as a precautionary measure against the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. However, it is clarified that managers and functional heads can take a decision to get employees to report to office as per work exigency/priorities.

During this period, it would be work from home. This implies that the employees must be available on phone calls, emails and any other mode of communication during working hours,” CAB secretary Debabrata Das informed.

The CAB president Avishek Dalmiya also gave a statement on this matter. He said, “The COVID-19 is a pandemic, and in line with advisories and directives from the WHO, both the Central Government and Government of West Bengal. We are taking precautionary measures to secure the safety and well being of members of our staff. We look forward to support from all. Take care and stay safe.”