Ford Trophy 2019-20: Match 27, Canterbury vs Otago– Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Match Details:

The 27th match of the Ford Trophy 2019-20 will be played between Canterbury and Otago at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (10:00 PM GMT – Prev Day) (3:30 AM IST).

Preview:

Canterbury looks in a comfortable position in the league table with 20 points. They will look to secure their berth in the eliminator by winning the upcoming contest against Otago. They boast of a strong batting line up that comprises of Jack Boyle, Chad Bowes and Henry Nicholls that provides strength to the team. On the other hand, in bowling, they have Andrew Ellis, who is the second leading wicket-taker in this season. He has grabbed 15 wickets in eight games for their side.

Otago has been stuck in stiff situation as they have to win all their upcoming encounters in order to qualify for the eliminator. They have won back to back three games and Otago would be eager to extend their winning streak to four. Their batting looks up to the mark in the presence of Neil Broom, Dean Foxcroft and Josh Finnie. But, in bowling, they still need improvement, who looks quite inconsistent. If their bowlers manage to pull off a brilliant performance then Otago might outclass Canterbury.

Weather Condition/Report:

The weather will be cloudy with slim chances of rain on the matchday. The wind will be blowing at a rate of 13 to 18 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 10 and 18 Degree Celsius throughout the day according to Accuweather. The players are expected to get a soothing atmosphere during the game.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The pitch at Hagley Oval has proved to be a batting-friendly wicket. This ground has hosted three games in Ford Trophy 2019-20 in which the side batting first has easily managed to go past 280 runs. Meanwhile, the chasing team has found it relatively difficult score runs against spin heads at this venue. The same will be expected in the game between Canterbury and Otago.

Average first innings score: 325(Games played at this venue in this season of Ford Trophy)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 3, Lost – 0

Injury and Availability:

(Will update if there is any news)

Probable Playing XIs:

Otago:

Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (WK), Cam Hawkins, Neil Broom, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen (C), Travis Muller, Michael Rippon, Josh Finnie, Matt Bacon, Dale Phillips.

Bench – Angus Mckenzie, Ryan Whelan

Canterbury:

Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Steve Murdoch, Andrew Ellis (C), Cameron Fletcher (WK), Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Andrew Hazeldine, Frase Sheat, Matt Henry, Todd Astle

Bench – Henry Shipley, Ken Mcclure

Top Picks:

Nick Kelly is an obvious pick due to his red-hot form with the bat. He has scored 304 runs in seven games with one ton and two half-centuries. Matt Henry will be a great choice in the bowlers’ category for the match between Wellington and Canterbury. He has been included in the squad for the clash against Otago. Andrew Ellis will be important in the all-rounders’ category.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Cameron Fletcher, Jack Boyle, Chad Bowes

Vice-Captain – Nick Kelly, Andrew Ellis, Neil Broom

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Cameron Fletcher

Batters – Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly (C)

All-Rounders – Dean Foxcroft, Andrew Ellis (VC)

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Fraser Sheat, Matt Bacon,

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Cameron Fletcher (C), Tom Latham

Batters – Jack Boyle, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Chad Bowes

All-Rounders – Dean Foxcroft (VC), Andrew Ellis, Anaru Kitchen

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Fraser Sheat, Andrew Hazeldine

Expert Advice:

The users should go with a combination of one wicketkeeper, five batsmen, two all-rounders and three bowlers in the upcoming match due to the batting-friendly conditions.

85% of the users have picked Nathan Smith but he has not been picked in the Otago squad. So, don’t pick him in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Probable Winners:

Canterbury is likely to register a victory.

*Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.