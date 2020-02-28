Glenn McGrath picks top three bowlers in international cricket

McGrath was asked to pick the current best bowlers in intl cricket.

Glenn McGrath, the former pacer from Australia is arguably one of the best fast bowlers in the history of cricket. There has been a long debate going on in international cricket on who are the best bowlers currently across the globe. And, the former player has given out the names that are currently the foremost the best in the business at the moment.

The 50-year-old McGrath doesn’t need any introduction, as he was a nightmare for every batsman when he was at his prime. He is one gem of cricketer that Australia has ever produced in its cricketing history. He bid adieu to cricket back in 2007 and put a full stop to his 14-year long career. He grabbed a total of 941 wickets across all the formats.

He holds several accolades to his name but one unique record is that he took a wicket on his last ball in Test, ODI and T20 career. Moreover, he is the leading wicket-taker as a fast bowler in the longer format. Its been 13 years since his retirement but some of his records are still untouched and look like they are quite impossible to break for the future generation of cricketers.

Glenn McGrath picks the best in the business

Glenn McGrath turned 50 this month on the 8th of February. In a recent interview to TOI, he was asked to pick the top three bowlers in international cricket at the moment. He gave a pleasant reply in a funny way. His picks are Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins. He also added that Neil Wagner, the Kiwi pacer is also the one that he likes a lot.

Kagiso Rabada has been impressive in all three formats for South Africa. Pat Cummins is one of the leading bowlers in the current cricketing world in all the formats. Jasprit Bumrah continues to be a nightmare to the opposition batsmen.

“All Aussies. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood and Mitchell Starc. (Laughter). But seriously, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada. I like Neil Wagner too,” Glenn McGrath told Times of India.

