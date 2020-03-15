Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2020: Match 21, West Indies vs Zimbabwe – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Match Details

The 21st match of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup between West Indies and Zimbabwe will be played at the Wine Farm Cricket Field, Distell, Stellenbosch

The match starts at 10:15 AM local time (8:15 AM GMT) (1:45 PM IST). The matches will be live-streamed on PitchVision. Also, the fans can watch delayed telecast on the Cricket South Africa YouTube channel.

Preview for Dream11 Fantasy

West Indies have suffered back to back to back defeats in the tournament. They are yet to win their first game in the tournament. They look like a good team on papers but they have been struggling with the poor form of their players. However, they should come out with some impressive performance in every respective department. They have some good batsmen in their ranks that comprise of Fareed Hosein, and Azad Mohammed, who can single-handedly win games for their side.

Zimbabwe outclassed Sri Lanka by a margin of 9 runs. In batting, Mike van Staden scored a brilliant fifty and grabbed a three-fer that led his side to a win. Craig Evans also contributed well with the bat. They are in good form and looks like a favourite to win the upcoming encounter against West Indies.

Weather Conditions

There are no chances of rain on the matchday with few cloudy conditions. The wind will be blowing at a rate of 18 to 32 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate between 14 and 27 Degree Celsius throughout the day according to Accuweather.

Pitch Report

The track at Wine Farm Cricket Field is expected to go in favour of batsmen with bowlers have very less to do. As per weather forecast, the wind rate will be high so they might get some swing. However, other than that they can’t expect anything more form the wicket. The side winning the toss will look to field to be on the safer side.

Average 1st inning score – 220

Record of the chasing teams– Won – 2; Lost – 2

Injury & Availability News

(Will be shared when there’s an update)

Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Over-50s

Wayne Parham, Eddo Brandes (C), Andrew Walton, Craig Evans, Darrell Goodwin, Mike van Staden, Garry Spence, Timothy Bartlett, Sean Edwards, John Jameson/Mark Burmester, Greg McDonald (WK), Brian Goodwin

Bench – Chris James, Kenyon Zieh, John Jameson/Mark Burmester, Rory McWade

West Indies Over-50s

Ishwar Maraj, Rajendra Sadeo, Narine Bidhesi, Sudesh Dhaniram, Julian Charles, Azad Mohammed, Fareed Hosein, Zaman Amin (C), Hafiz Mohamed (WK), Balwant Singh/ M. Audain, Kenny Girdharry/K. Harricharan, Allison Johnson

Bench – Rick Ali, Howard Jodhan, Balwant Singh/ M. Audain, Kenny Girdharry/K. Harricharan

Top Picks:

Mike van Staden will be a hot favourite pick for any Dream11 Fantasy team. Azad Mohammed and Craig Evans will be the other vital picks as far as their recent performances are concerned. Zaman Amin will be a good choice from the bowlers’ category for any Dream11 Fantasy team.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Darrell Goodwin, Mike van Staden

Vice-Captain – Azad Mohammed, Ishwar Maraj

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Krish Girdharry

Batters – Ishwar Maraj, Rajendra Sadeo, Darrell Goodwin (VC)

All-Rounders – Zaman Amin, Fareed Hosein, Azad Mohammed, Mike van Staden (C)

Bowlers –Allison Johnson, John Jameson, Andrew Walton

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Eddo Brandes

Batters –Ishwar Maraj (C), Rajendra Sadeo, Darrell Goodwin

All-Rounders – Fareed Hosein, Azad Mohammed (VC), Mike van Staden

Bowlers –Allison Johnson, M. Audain, Andrew Walton, K. Harricharan

Expert Advice

12 players played for certain teams in few matches of the tournament. There is still no clarity over the exact rules.

Probable Winners

West Indies are expected to come out as winners.

Note: Updated Fantasy teams and Playing XIs of every match will be provided in our Telegram channel if the information is available.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.