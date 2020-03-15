Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2020: Match 24, India vs Namibia – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

Match Details:

The 24th match of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup between India and Namibia will be played at the Groot Drakenstein CC in Cape Town.

The match starts at 10:15 AM local time (8:15 AM GMT) (1:45 PM IST). The matches will be live-streamed on PitchVision. Also, the fans can watch delayed telecast on the Cricket South Africa YouTube channel.

Preview:

India has lost back to back games and they are still due to taste their first win in the tournament. They would be eager to get back on the winning ways in the upcoming clash against Nambia. In batting, Iqbal Khan looks in red hot form, who has already scored more than 100 runs for his team. However, he has not got enough support from his teammates until now. It is expected that Sanjay Beri and PG Sundar will look o come out with some brilliance in the next encounter. Also, their bowling unit needs to put forward their best show in order to mark a win.

Nambia has also suffered two consecutive defeats and they are struggling to find their grooves. Their players have miserably failed to perform in every respective department of the game. And, if Nambia is looking forward to a win against India then they will have to come out with the best they have on the field during the game.

Weather Condition/Report:

The weather forecast says that there are no chances of rain on the match day. The wind will be blowing at rate of 18 to 32 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate 14 and 27 Degree Celsius throughout the day according to Accuweather.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The track at Groot Drakenstein CC has not hosted a single game until now. However, the fans can expect an affair of and around 180 to 200 runs as far as the batting firepower of both the teams is concerned. The fast bowlers will most probably get some swing due to the windy conditions on the match time.

Injury and Availability:

(Will update if there is any news)

Probable Playing XIs:

India Over-50s:

Sanjay Beri, PG Sundar, Iqbal Khan, Tushar Zaveri, Aadil Chagla, Preetinder Singh, Ashwani Arora, Pradeep Patel, Mayank Khandwal, Dilip Chavan, Parak Ananta, Srikanth Satya

Bench –Dilip Chavan, Thomas George, Fabion Heaton, Shailender Singh, Verinder Bhoombla

Namibia Over-50s:

Gilliam Vermeulen, Basie Buitendag, Etienne Brits, Gavin Murgatroyd, Trevor Britten, Melt van Schoor, Lennie Louw, Louis Nortje, Francois Erasmus, A Griffiths, Willie van Zyl, Rudi Birkenstock

Bench – Zafar Mohammed, Johan Rudolph, Dee Thakur

Top Picks:

Iqbal Khan will be an obvious pick for any Dream11 Fantasy. He has scored 105 runs in two games for his team in the tournament. Sanjay Beri and Basie Buitendag will be the vital picks for any fantasy team. Mayank Khandwala and Ashwani Arora should be picked from the bowlers’ category in any Dream11 Fantasy team.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain –Sanjay Beri, Iqbal Khan

Vice-Captain – PG Sundar, Mayank Khandwala

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Parak Ananta

Batters – Sanjay Beri (VC), Aadil Chagla, Preetinder Singh, Basie Buitendag

All-Rounders – PG Sundar, Tushar Zaveri, Iqbal Khan (C)

Bowlers – Lennie Louw, Trevor Britten, Willie van Zyl

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Melt van Schoor

Batters – Sanjay Beri, Gilliam Vermeulen, Basie Buitendag

All-Rounders – PG Sundar (C), Tushar Zaveri, Etienne Brits, Louis Nortje

Bowlers – Mayank Khandwala (VC), Ashwani Arora, Willie van Zyl

Expert Advice

12 players played for certain teams in few matches on Day 1 of the tournament. There is still no clarity over the exact rules.

Probable Winners

India is expected to come out as winners.

Note: Updated Fantasy teams and Playing XIs of every match will be provided in our Telegram channel if the information is available.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.