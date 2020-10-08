RR vs DC Prediction, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update – IPL 2020, Match 23

The Rajasthan Royals lead the head-to-head race against Delhi Capitals by a 11-9 margin.

Match Details:

The 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

This game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST (06:00 PM local time) (02:00 PM UTC). The game will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network (Available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali). Also, live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Preview:

Whenever the Rajasthan Royals (RR) played away from Sharjah this season, it seemed as if fish was taken out of water. After winning their first two games comprehensively, RR played their next three games in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The team failed to adapt to the conditions in both these venues and thus bagged a hat-trick of losses. With just two wins from five games, they seem to be in a spot of bother at this stage. However, the positive for them is that they will return to Sharjah to play their next game against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Playing in conditions where they were successful earlier, RR would like to put their derailed campaign back on track. But it wouldn’t be an easy task for them against the Capitals. The young team has been phenomenal this season with 4 wins from 5 games. Even in their last encounter, they registered a big victory against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They would be very confident coming into this match and would like to carry on with the winning momentum.

RR vs DC Weather Report for Match 23:

It will be a hot day in Sharjah on Friday. Moreover, the humidity levels will be quite high. There will also be a strong breeze blowing around at the venue.

Pitch Condition/Report:

It is an absolute belter of a track to bat on in Sharjah. Even though the scores in the game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were not as high, it is still a great track and bowlers should get their yorkers right if they are to restrict the opposition.

Average first innings score:

219 (Thus far at this venue in IPL 2020)

Record of chasing teams:

Won – 1, Lost – 3, Tied – 0

Injury and Availability News:

Ben Stokes will be under quarantine till 10th October 2020. Hence, the English all-rounder won’t be available for this game.

RR vs DC Today’s Probable Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye/Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

Bench:

David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye/Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa.

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Bench:

Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Despande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.

RR vs DC Top Picks for Today’s Dream11 Match:

Shreyas Iyer is the leading run-scorer for the Delhi Capitals this season with 181 runs. He scored an unbeaten 88 in the last game he played in Sharjah.

Rishabh Pant scored 171 runs in 5 games in IPL 2020. In the game against KKR in Sharjah, he raced his way to 38 off 17 balls.

Jos Buttler scored 70 runs in the last game and that knock should give him a lot of confidence going forward.

Sanju Samson, who scored 171 runs in 5 matches so far, mustered 159 runs while playing in Sharjah.

Kagiso Rabada picked up 12 wickets from 5 games including a four-wicket haul in the last match.

Anrich Nortje has been very impressive with the ball this season and has accounted for 7 wickets so far in the tournament.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain Options – Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Vice-Captain Options – Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for RR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson

Batters – Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith

All-Rounders – Mahipal Lomror

Bowlers – Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for RR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Rishabh Pant (vc), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)

Batters – Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Steve Smith

All-Rounders – Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi

Expert Advice:

Both Steve Smith and Sanju Samson didn’t do well in the last three games. But they performed brilliantly in Sharjah and must be a part of your team.

Kagiso Rabada went for 51 runs in his four overs the last time he played in Sharjah. Also, the credits are a constraint while picking him. Hence, he is picked in only the Grand League team.

Today’s RR vs DC Probable Winners:

Rajasthan Royals are expected to win this game and stun the Capitals.

Note: Updated Fantasy teams and Playing XIs of every match will be provided in our Telegram channel if the information is available.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.