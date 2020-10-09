SAU vs WAU Prediction, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update – Sheffield Shield 2020-21, Match 1

Having claimed bragging rights in the last time these two sides met, South Australia are expected to get the better of Western Australia once again.

Match Details:

The 1st match of the Sheffield Shield 2020/21 will be played between South Australia and Western Australia at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

This game is scheduled to start at 06:00 AM IST (11:00 AM local time) (1:30 AM UTC).

Preview:

After a long break from cricket, the Australian domestic cricket stars will take the field again as the Sheffield Shield 2020/21 commences Down Under on Saturday. South Australia will battle Western Australia in the first match. The Western Australian side have beaten their rivals four times in their last five meetings.

However, the last match between the two teams was won by South Australia. Thus, the Redbacks will look to draw inspiration from that performance and replicate it in the season opener. Big names of Australian cricket like Shaun Marsh, Callum Ferguson, Wes Agar, and Matthew Kelly will be in action during this game.

SAU vs WAU Weather Report for Match 1:

The skies will stay sunny during the first and the fourth day of the match. It will be partly cloudy in the middle phase of the match. The temperature will stay around 23 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Condition/Report:

Not much is known about the track at the Karen Rolton Oval. Like all the Australian wickets, even this pitch should assist the batsmen and the quicker bowlers.

Average first innings score:

N/A

Record of chasing teams:

N/A

Injury and Availability News:

(Will be added when there is an update)

SAU vs WAU Today’s Probable Playing XIs:

South Australia:

Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt, Callum Ferguson, Travis Head (c), Tom Cooper, Harry Nielsen (wk), Liam Scott, Chadd Sayers, Nick Winter, Wes Agar, Lloyd Pope

Bench:

Brad Davis, Conor McInerney, Luke Robins, Cameron Valente.

Western Australia:

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Agar, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Matt Kelly, Cameron Gannon

Bench:

Hilton Cartwright, Liam Guthrie, David Moody, Lance Morris, Corey Rocchiccioli, D’Arcy Short.

Also Read

SAU vs WAU Top Picks for Today’s Dream11 Match:

Jake Weatherald has scored 697 runs in the last 10 matches. His average has been 36.68, while he has scored runs at a strike rate of 57.89.

Cameron Green has batted with supreme consistency in the first-class matches. He has aggregated 699 runs in his last eight games.

Wes Agar will be the bowler to watch out for in this contest. Agar has dismissed 33 batsmen in his last eight FC games. His economy rate has been 2.75.

Matt Kelly could get assistance from the pitch in Adelaide. He has 30 wickets to his name in his last 9 first-class matches.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain Options – Jake Weatherald, Cameron Green

Vice-Captain Options – Matt Kelly, Wes Agar

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for SAU vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Sam Whiteman

Batters – Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Callum Ferguson, Jake Weatherald (c)

All-Rounders – Ashton Turner, Travis Head, Ashton Agar

Bowlers – Joel Paris, Matt Kelly (vc), Wes Agar

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for SAU vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Josh Inglis

Batters – Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green (c), Callum Ferguson, Jake Weatherald

All-Rounders – Travis Head, Ashton Agar

Bowlers – Llyod Pope, Matt Kelly, Wes Agar (vc)

Expert Advice:

Shaun Marsh has scored 724 runs in his last 9 first-class matches. His batting average has been 48.26 in these matches. Since he has much experience under his belt, the southpaw can be considered for the vice-captain’s role.

Today’s SAU vs WAU Probable Winners:

South Australia are predicted to win this match.

Note: Updated Fantasy teams and Playing XIs of every match will be provided in our Telegram channel if the information is available.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.