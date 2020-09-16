Shpageeza Cricket League 2020: Final, Kabul Eagles vs Mis Ainak Knights – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update

The Kabul Eagles expected to win this match.

Match Details:

The Final of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2020 will be played between Kabul Eagles and Mis Ainak Knights at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

This match is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM Local Time (2:00 PM IST) and can be viewed on FanCode, RTA website and ACB’s Facebook page.

Preview:

Mis Ainak Knights and Kabul Eagles, the two teams which finished at the top-two spots on the points table, will also be battling it out in the Final of the Shpageeza Cricket League as well. Kabul Eagles entered the final after defeating Mis Ainak Knights in the Qualifier-1.

The Knights, meanwhile, had to take the longer route. They defeated the Band-e-Amir Dragons in Qualifier-2 and thereby made it to the final. Given their performances so far, both the teams will come into the match full of confidence and therefore will be expecting to claim the trophy.

Weather Report:

The weather in Kabul is expected to be clear on Wednesday with the temperature range of 27-29 degrees Celsius. Moreover, no precipitation is expected around the game time.

Pitch Condition/Report:

The pitch at The Kabul International cricket stadium has seen a number of high scoring games recently. While the bowlers will have a part to play, expect the bat to dominate. Also, the teams chasing at here won three out of the last five games.

Average first innings score: 190 (Last five completed matches played at this venue)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 3, Lost – 2, Tie – 0

Injury and Availability News:

(Will be added when there is an update).

Probable Playing XIs:

Mis Ainak Knights:

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bahar Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghamai Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal, Shapoor Zadran (c), Noor Ahmad, Dawlat Zadran, Ibrahim Khan

Bench: Najeeb Tarakai, Sadiqullah Pacha, Bahar Ali, Mohammad Bilal, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Mohammad Nabi, Abidullah Taniwal, Dawlat-Zadran, Abdul Baqi, Jamshid Miralikhil, Abdullah Mazari, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Hanif Zadran

Kabul Eagles:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c)(wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Younas Ahmadzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Sharifullah Ahmadzai, Zia-ur Rehman, Nijat Masood, Ziaur Rahman

Bench: Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Rahmanullah Zadran, Reyaz Hassain, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Wasim Akram, Abdullah Naib, Farmanullah, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Khial Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Top Picks:

Hashmatullah Shahidi is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 326 runs in 7 innings at an average of 65.20 and strike rate of 149.54.

Noor Ali Zadran has scored 222 runs in 6 innings at an average of 37 and strike rate of 139. 62. He also scored a match-winning 85 against the same team in Qualifier-1.

Mohammad Shahzad is the third-highest run-getter with 279 runs in 7 innings at an average of 55.80 and strike rate of 153.29. He also has a century to his name with the highest score of 106*.

Nangeyalia Kharote is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 wickets in 6 innings. Moreover, he picked up 2 crucial wickets in the Qualifier 1 which was a high scoring encounter.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain Options – Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad

Vice-Captain Options – Noor Ali Zadran, Nangeyalia Kharote

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Mohammad Shahzad, Afsar Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters – Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Noor Ali Zadran (vc), Ghamai Zadran

All-Rounders – Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahidullah Kamal

Bowlers – Nangeyalia Kharote, Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat Zadran

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Mohammad Shahzad (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters – Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghamai Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Bahar Ali

All-Rounders – Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers – Nangeyalia Kharote (vc), Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Ziaur Rahman

Expert Advice:

Mohammad Shahzad hasn’t fired to his full potential in recent games. He is a big match player and could rise to the occasion with a big knock.

Expect the experienced Zadran brothers to perform in crunch situations. Thus, you can have them in both your Dream11 Fantasy teams.

Probable Winners:

Note: Updated Fantasy teams and Playing XIs of every match will be provided in our Telegram channel if the information is available.

Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.