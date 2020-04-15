Threw Ravi Shastri in the pool: Javed Miandad remembers Pakistan’s tour of India

"Everyone should participate in each other’s festivals."

Javed Miandad, the former Pakistan cricketer, went down the memory lane and remembered one of Pakistan’s tour of India. The veteran said how players from both the teams played Holi in a hotel in Bengaluru. He recalled how the cricketers didn’t quite have much to do in their hotel rooms.

Hence, they spent their time, putting colors on each other. They also had more fun, throwing their counterparts in the swimming pool. Even as they were celebrating, Miandad said that the Indian players didn’t have any problems while celebrating with the Pakistan players.

“During the Bangalore Test, both the teams were staying in the same hotel. There was not much to do around there. In the evening, we all used to spend time together. It was around Holi season,” Miandad was quoted as saying on his YouTube channel.

It was Pakistan’s best tour: Javed Miandad

“People started playing Holi in the hotel. I remember we even entered Imran Khan’s room and everyone was putting colours on each other. We did not even leave Indian cricketers. They, of course, had no problems,” he stated.

The former batsman also had some fun moments with Ravi Shastri, the current head coach of the Indian cricket team, led by Virat Kohli. Miandad said that he once threw Shastri on the pool.

“Ravi Shastri was hiding himself. We entered his room, and we picked him up and we threw him in the pool. All of us really enjoyed together,” Miandad quipped.

“It was Pakistan’s best tour. We were invited everywhere. We all celebrated Holi together. Everyone should participate in each other’s festivals. I don’t see no harm in it,” he added.

Miandad was one of Pakistan’s greatest cricketers. He made his international debut in an ODI against the West Indies in Birmingham back in June 1975. In the very next year, the now 62-year-old forayed into Test cricket, debuting against New Zealand in Lahore.

In 124 Tests and 233 ODIs, he managed 8,832 and 7,381 runs respectively. In his career that spanned 21 years, he notched 31 centuries and 93 half-centuries. Once he smashed a six off the last ball to help Pakistan come out trumps against India.