‘You are worse than Coronavirus right now’ – Chris Gayle blames Ramnaresh Sarwan for his fallout with Jamaica Tallawahs

Gayle had signed a three-year contract with the Tallawahs in 2019 but the franchise released him ahead of the upcoming season.

Chris Gayle, the veteran T20 player is quite an enthusiastic personality. It is very rare to see him taking a dig at any cricketer. However, this time he has made some serious claims against Ramnaresh Sarwan. He feels that the former West Indies cricketer is the main reason behind Jamaica Tallawahs not retaining him for CPL 2020.

The 40-year-old played with Sarwan in his younger days. Moreover, they led the West Indies cricket team to some memorable victories in the past. However, they were not on good terms with each other from the beginning it seems. Interestingly, this is the first occasion that the Universe Boss has come out all guns blazing against the Jamaica Tallwahs’ assistant coach Sarwan.

Advertisement

You still stab people in the back, Gayle says to Sarwan

In a YouTube video which has been released in three parts, Gayle was spotted saying that the main reason behind him not getting retained by Jamaica for CPL 2020 is Ramnaresh Sarwan. The left-handed opener feels that his former teammate turned the owner of the team against him that led to his fallout with the T20 franchise. He also added that Sarwan is more dangerous and threatening than Coronavirus.

“Sarwan, you are worse than the Coronavirus right now. What transpired with the Tallawahs, you have a big part to play because you and the owner are like this. You were the one at my last birthday party here in Jamaica on the platform giving a big speech (about) how far we coming from,” Gayle said in a video of his YouTube channel.

Gayle even asked the 39-year-old that if he is planning to change in the near future. The 40-year-old looked quite furious and collectively said that Sarwan is a snake, who always backstab players and teammates for his own sake of interest.

“Sarwan, you are a snake. You are so vindictive. You are so immature. You still stabbing people in the back. You’re still carrying news. When are you planning to change?” he said. Recently, Gayle was released by Jamaica Tallawahs and now he will play for St Lucia Zouks owned by KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.