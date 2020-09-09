All-time game-changers XI in the history of the IPL

These players don't need whole 20 overs to win games for their teams.

T20 cricket can be considered as the mother of the modern-day cricket as it has given birth to so many beautiful children, franchise T20 leagues. Among all the young ones, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has to be the favorite child of the cricketing fraternity. Till now, it has given immense joy and happiness in its childhood.

And now it is entering into the teenage, 13th year with lot more promises. The IPL has seen several cricketers reaching the pinnacle of their T20 careers. Some of them have won Orange Caps while some of them have won Purple Caps. But sometimes it’s not only about runs and wickets, it is the impact of a player on a team throughout their playing career.

Here is the list of All-time IPL Game-Changers XI :

Disclaimer – 4 overseas player rule is considered.

1) Chris Gayle

There are batsmen who score runs, and then there is Chris Gayle, who bludgeons bowling attacks. The West Indies cricketer has to be the hardest hitter of the cricket ball the game has ever seen in its 176-year history. When he bats in his full flow, the opposition becomes spectators, and the audience becomes fielders. It is one of the reasons why he is called the Universe Boss of this game.

Especially in T20s, Gayle has achieved what many cricketers only dream of. His record stands as tall as Mt. Everest. A run-tally of more than 13000 runs at an average of 38 is just phenomenal. To go with it he has smashed 22 centuries in this format which makes his T20 career a legendary one.

The IPL has also been a wonderful chapter of his T20 saga. In his 11 seasons, he has piled on 4100 runs. That too with an average of 41 and a strike rate of 150. The numbers are enough to earn him a place in this list, but it is not only about numbers when you talk about Gayle.

It is the impact which the big man makes with his power game. He can turn the game with a blink of an eye. Some of his IPL innings have been so dominant that the opposition doesn’t even know what hit them. In true sense, he can bring storms with his batting, and the fans are already expecting another one in the Middle-East in IPL 2020.