KKR vs RR Prediction, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update – IPL 2020, Match 54

Ben Stokes is hands down the favourite option to make captain in Fantasy.

Match Details:

The 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

This game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST (06:00 PM local time) (2:00 PM UTC). The game will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network (Available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali). Also, live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Preview

This is a virtual shoot-out game. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face-off against each other to stay alive in the IPL 2020 on Sunday. Moreover, they will also get an idea by then about the net run-rate scenario with CSK facing the KXIP earlier in the day. Also, CSK winning that game will make life very easy for KKR and RR both.

Talking about the recent form, the Royals are coming off two stunning wins over MI and KXIP chasing down 195 and 185 in back to back matches. Ben Stokes has struck form at the right time for them. Even the rest of the team is clicking together now. KKR, on the other hand, lost to CSK in the last-over thriller to make things tough for themselves and Eoin Morgan and his men will be looking to put their best foot forward.

KKR vs RR Weather Report for Match 54

It will be a bit cooler in the evening in Dubai on Sunday. The temperature will stay around 29-30 Degrees Celsius while there has been no rain throughout the IPL season.

Pitch Condition/Report

The pitches in Dubai have started supporting the spinners with a lot of matches being played. Chasing has been tough throughout the season and the team winning the toss is expected to bat first. Having said that, dew has began to come into equation and it will play a role in the decision making too.

Average first innings score

173 (IPL 2020 matches at this venue)

Record of the chasing teams

Won – 7, Lost – 12, Tied – 3

Injury and Availability News:

There is no news on Andre Russell’s fitness yet.

KKR vs RR Today’s Probable Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Rinku Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson.

Bench :

Tom Banton, Rinku Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrior, Manimaran Siddharth, Prasidh Krishna.

Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (WK), Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron.

KKR vs RR Top Picks for Today’s Dream11 Match:

Ben Stokes has been batting superbly in the last couple of matches. He is coming into this match after scoring a century and a half-century in back to back matches. Moreover, he bowled his four overs in the last game as well.

Sanju Samson has finally found his form back with the bat. Like Stokes, even he has played a couple of good knocks in the last two outings. Expect him to come good again.

Shubman Gill has been the best batsman for KKR this season. He has scored 404 runs so far and the team will be expecting for him to play a match-winning knock.

Nitish Rana has middled the ball well ever since he has started opening the innings. He has mustered 352 runs in 13 innings with three 50+ scores thus far.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain Options: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Nitish Rana

Vica-Captain Options: Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for KKR vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Sanju Samson

Batsmen – Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill (VC), Nitish Rana

All-Rounders – Ben Stokes (C), Sunil Narine

Bowlers – Kartik Tyagi, Jofra Archer, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for KKR vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen – Steve Smith, Nitish Rana (VC), Eoin Morgan

All-Rounders – Rahul Tewatia, Ben Stokes

Bowlers – Jofra Archer (C), Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins

Expert Advice

Expecting a collapse for KKR, you can pick Dinesh Karthik in your Grand League team. KKR line-up has collapsed often this season and under pressure, they might crumble again.

Today’s KKR vs RR Probable Winners:

Rajasthan Royals are expected to win this match.

