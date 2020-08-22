Ranking top 5 current fastest runners in international cricket

In era of big and booming shots, running between the wickets holds equal significance.

The legendary batsman, Sunil Gavaskar is often associated with a very famous and wise tenet, “convert ones into twos”, which he also uses frequently while commentating. Batting in cricket is a glorified art where the significance is laid on not only scoring runs, but the manner of doing it as well. As the game has evolved over the past decade, the number of boundaries being scored per balls has also increased, largely thanks to the T20 format.

However, that hasn’t diminished the importance of the quick singles, converting a single to a double and an occasional third run. Indian cricket has seen the pairs of Sachin Tendulkar-Viredner Sehwag to MS Dhoni-Suresh Raina trouble the opposition and change matches by their quick running between the wickets, along with their exquisite boundary hitting. The batsman wouldn’t want the pressure to build on himself, nor his partner, hence quick rotation of strike is vital while batting.

Here we rank the top five fastest runners in International cricket currently :

5. Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is, at present, New Zealand’s all-time fourth-highest run-scorer, behind Ross Taylor, Stephen Fleming, and Brendon McCullum. Williamson oozes class with the willow in hand and is a member of the ‘fab four’- a group created by the fans and for the fans- which comprise four of the most elite batsman in world cricket.

Williamson is a quick runner between the wickets and the safest fielder in the Black Caps’ side. The Kiwi skipper is renowned for his late cuts and carefully-measured dabs towards the point and third man region, where he stays on his toes to take the singles and doubles. He is a brilliant fielder in the slips and pulls off sharp throws from the edge of the circle.

The right-hander led the Kiwis to the 2019 World Cup final, where they lost by ‘the barest of margins’ to host England. Williamson was named the Player of the Tournament for scoring 578 runs – most by a New Zealander in the tournament – at an average of 82 and for his shrewd captaincy.