Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today
All the news stories that hogged the headlines today.
Published - Apr 6, 2020 8:36 pm | Updated - Apr 6, 2020 8:36 pm
Gautam Gambhir pledges Rs 50 lakh more from MPLAD Fund for COVID-19 treatment equipments
- This time around too he has done the same and wants the state along with the country to be cleared of the pandemic soon.
- Moreover, Gambhir also cleared that none from the state government contacted his office after his previous announcement.
- (Read more about the story)
T20 World Cup 2020 in October likely to go ahead as per schedule, confirms ICC
- ICC men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to have its latest edition this year. The tournament will be played between October 18 and November 15.
- The Australian government has said that the global pandemic could go on for six months and there is no surety on how and when the things will finally become normal.
- (Read more about the story)
New Zealand’s Jock Edwards passes away at 64
- Jock Edwards, the former New Zealand cricketer, who’s known for his fearless batting, passed away at the age of 64.
- In eight Tests and six ODIs, Edwards could manage 377 and 138 runs respectively with three half-centuries.
- (Read more about the story)
‘I don’t see any plan’ – Mohammad Yousuf on Misbah-ul-Haq’s dual role as coach and selector
- Last year in September, Misbah-ul-Haq had been appointed as the head coach and the national selected for Pakistan cricket team.
- He also pointed out that the way in which the former captain is carrying out the team is not proper.
- (Read more about the story)
‘Chess has taught me how to be patient’ – Yuzvendra Chahal
- Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian leg-spinner used to play professional chess before shifting his focus towards cricket.
- He is currently a regular face in Team India. However, he also has the honour to represent the country in World Youth Chess Championships.
- (Read more about the story)
Sanjay Manjrekar picks the better team between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings
- Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians is the battle of the IPL which everyone looks forward to each.
- Manjekar also noted that even though Mumbai Indians have won four titles, one more compared to Chennai, they have also played two seasons more.
- (Read more about the story)
Advertisement