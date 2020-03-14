Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today
All the news stories that hogged the headlines today.
by Ameya Author
Published - Mar 14, 2020 8:13 pm | Updated - Mar 14, 2020 8:13 pm
CSK take a sly dig at Sanjay Manjrekar’s ousting from BCCI commentary panel
- Former India cricketer-turned- commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has been removed by the BCCI commentary panel.
- Manjrekar, who played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs in his India career which spanned from 1987-1996 and made a total of 4,037 international runs with 5 centuries.
- Chennai Super Kings decided to take a dig at the commentator, bringing in his infamous ‘bits and pieces’ comment into their jibe.
- (Read more about the story)
Sunil Gavaskar backs BCCI’s decision of suspending IPL 2020
- In an unprecedented move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League.
- The IPL was scheduled to start on March 29 in Mumbai.
- BCCI’s decision to postpone the IPL’s start is drawing praise from all over and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.
- (Read more about the story)
Shoaib Akhtar lambastes Chinese for causing Coronavirus outbreak
- China, Italy, and Iran are three of the worst-hit countries because of Coronavirus.
- The spread of this disease has also brought the sporting events across the globe to a standstill.
- Akhtar was also not happy with this outbreak causing the ongoing PSL matches to be played in empty stadiums.
- (Read more about the story)
Lockie Ferguson tests negative for Coronavirus; free to travel back to New Zealand
- Ferguson, who returned to international cricket after a lengthy injury layoff, complained of a sore throat at the end of the first ODI.
- Earlier, Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson missed the first ODI after he complained of being unwell.
- The remaining two ODI matches and the T20I series between the two sides were postponed to a later date due to the increasing threat of coronavirus.
- (Read more about the story)
Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia calls for cancellation of IPL
- Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday that it would suspend the IPL 2020 until April 15.
- Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia on Friday spoke to the officials of BCCI at length about the decision of postponing the league for now.
- If the IPL gets cancelled then it would be a huge financial loss for all the franchise and their owners.
- (Read more about the story)
Three closed stands de-sealed and opened at the MA Chidambaram Stadium
- The three stands – I, J, and K – at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai have been finally de-sealed and opened.
- Those three stands wore a deserted look as fans were not allowed to seat there in the last few years.
- The three stands that have a combined capacity of over 12,000 but were closed for the last eight years.
- (Read more about the story)
IPL 2020 could be cancelled if April 20 deadline missed
- The coronavirus outbreak could take more toll on the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.
- The pandemic has affected sporting events all across the globe.
- Almost all the big sporting events have been called off to make sure that coronavirus does not spread.
- (Read more about the story)
Shahrukh Khan optimistic about the commencement of IPL 2020
- Sports events around the world have taken a major hit thanks to the rising threat of the pandemic that is the novel coronavirus.
- The IPL governing council held a meeting with the franchise owners on Saturday to discuss the issue.
- Khan hoped for the virus to eventually subside and pave way for the IPL to take centre stage.
- (Read more about the story)
Virat Kohli comes out with a message to spread awareness about Coronavirus
- Several scheduled tournaments have been cancelled in order to prevent the virus from spreading by allowing mass gatherings.
- Indian Premier League which was supposed to begin on March 29 March has now been suspended till April 15.
- Indian Captain Virat Kohli finally had his say after the two ODIs against South Africa were cancelled and postponed.
- (Read more about the story)
Australia vs New Zealand: Players opt not to shake hands after the match
- The two strode out to play the first ODI and the stage was set for a cracking battle between the arch-rivals.
- The entire Sydney Cricket Ground was empty and no spectators were allowed.
- In the video uploaded by Cricket Australia on Twitter, it can be seen none of the players from either side are shaking hands.
- (Read more about the story)
‘I will be surprised if Jaydev Unadkat is not picked in the Indian team’ – Cheteshwar Pujara
- The caravan of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season ended with Saurashtra finally laying their hands at the coveted trophy.
- One of the major reasons why Saurashtra was able to restrict Bengal for 381 was because of another lion-hearted effort by their skipper Jaydev Unadkat.
- Unadkat, meanwhile, hasn’t played for the national side since featuring in a T20I against Bangladesh in 2018.
- (Read more about the story)
