Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today

All the news stories that hogged the headlines today.

by Ameya Author

Published - Mar 14, 2020 8:13 pm | Updated - Mar 14, 2020 8:13 pm

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar
Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar. (Photo Source: Twitter)

CSK take a sly dig at Sanjay Manjrekar’s ousting from BCCI commentary panel

  • Former India cricketer-turned- commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has been removed by the BCCI commentary panel.
  • Manjrekar, who played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs in his India career which spanned from 1987-1996 and made a total of 4,037 international runs with 5 centuries.
  • Chennai Super Kings decided to take a dig at the commentator, bringing in his infamous ‘bits and pieces’ comment into their jibe.
  • (Read more about the story)

Sunil Gavaskar backs BCCI’s decision of suspending IPL 2020

  • In an unprecedented move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League.
  • The IPL was scheduled to start on March 29 in Mumbai.
  • BCCI’s decision to postpone the IPL’s start is drawing praise from all over and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.
  • (Read more about the story)

Shoaib Akhtar lambastes Chinese for causing Coronavirus outbreak

  • China, Italy, and Iran are three of the worst-hit countries because of Coronavirus.
  • The spread of this disease has also brought the sporting events across the globe to a standstill.
  • Akhtar was also not happy with this outbreak causing the ongoing PSL matches to be played in empty stadiums.
  • (Read more about the story)

Lockie Ferguson tests negative for Coronavirus; free to travel back to New Zealand

  • Ferguson, who returned to international cricket after a lengthy injury layoff, complained of a sore throat at the end of the first ODI.
  • Earlier, Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson missed the first ODI after he complained of being unwell.
  • The remaining two ODI matches and the T20I series between the two sides were postponed to a later date due to the increasing threat of coronavirus.
  • (Read more about the story)

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia calls for cancellation of IPL

  • Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday that it would suspend the IPL 2020 until April 15.
  • Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia on Friday spoke to the officials of BCCI at length about the decision of postponing the league for now.
  • If the IPL gets cancelled then it would be a huge financial loss for all the franchise and their owners.
  • (Read more about the story)

Three closed stands de-sealed and opened at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

  • The three stands – I, J, and K –  at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai have been finally de-sealed and opened.
  • Those three stands wore a deserted look as fans were not allowed to seat there in the last few years.
  • The three stands that have a combined capacity of over 12,000 but were closed for the last eight years.
  • (Read more about the story)

IPL 2020 could be cancelled if April 20 deadline missed

  • The coronavirus outbreak could take more toll on the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.
  • The pandemic has affected sporting events all across the globe.
  •  Almost all the big sporting events have been called off to make sure that coronavirus does not spread.
  • (Read more about the story)

Shahrukh Khan optimistic about the commencement of IPL 2020

  • Sports events around the world have taken a major hit thanks to the rising threat of the pandemic that is the novel coronavirus.
  • The IPL governing council held a meeting with the franchise owners on Saturday to discuss the issue.
  • Khan hoped for the virus to eventually subside and pave way for the IPL to take centre stage.
  • (Read more about the story)

Virat Kohli comes out with a message to spread awareness about Coronavirus

  • Several scheduled tournaments have been cancelled in order to prevent the virus from spreading by allowing mass gatherings.
  • Indian Premier League which was supposed to begin on March 29 March has now been suspended till April 15.
  •  Indian Captain Virat Kohli finally had his say after the two ODIs against South Africa were cancelled and postponed.
  • (Read more about the story)

Australia vs New Zealand: Players opt not to shake hands after the match

  • The two strode out to play the first ODI and the stage was set for a cracking battle between the arch-rivals.
  • The entire Sydney Cricket Ground was empty and no spectators were allowed.
  • In the video uploaded by Cricket Australia on Twitter, it can be seen none of the players from either side are shaking hands.
  • (Read more about the story)

‘I will be surprised if Jaydev Unadkat is not picked in the Indian team’ – Cheteshwar Pujara

  • The caravan of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season ended with Saurashtra finally laying their hands at the coveted trophy.
  • One of the major reasons why Saurashtra was able to restrict Bengal for 381 was because of another lion-hearted effort by their skipper Jaydev Unadkat.
  • Unadkat, meanwhile, hasn’t played for the national side since featuring in a T20I against Bangladesh in 2018.
  • (Read more about the story)

