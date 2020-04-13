5 Times cricket fans crossed their limits

For some fans, limits always tend to infinity!

Cricket is more than a sport on the field; it’s an emotion, not only for the players, but also for the fans around the field. Even as the players ooze passion in the middle, the supporters don’t stay far behind. Whenever their favourite son smashes boundaries or picks up wickets, the people erupt in jubilation.

It’s an essential part of the game as it keeps the fans and the cricketers connected. Even as the positive aspect of fan love is worth cherishing, there’s a dark side etched to it. There are people, who find it tough to see their team lose on a consistent basis.

Fans have also lost their lives while showing their support. Some of them also vent their anger out in unruly manners. Their actions not only showed lack of spirit, but also ended up marring the sanctity of the game to some extent.

In the article, let’s take a look at five incidents in cricket when the fans went overboard with their anger: –

1. 1996 World Cup semi-final in Kolkata

Chasing 251 to win the 1996 World Cup semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India were cruising along at 98 for one. Sachin Tendulkar and Sanjay Manjrekar had put on 90 for the second wicket and the Sri Lankan heads were starting to drop.

However, veteran Sanath Jayasuriya removed the Master Blaster on 65 after which the Men in Blue started losing wickets at an alarming rate. In no time, the hosts were reduced to 120 for eight and the Lankans managed to stage a comeback from nowhere.

India’s sudden batting collapse didn’t go down well with the crowd at the iconic venue. Expressing their anger and grief, the people threw cans, bottles and whatever they could lay their hands on. In the end, the match was awarded to Lanka, who went on to win the World Cup.