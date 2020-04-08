Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today
All the news stories that hogged the headlines.
Published - Apr 8, 2020 8:28 pm | Updated - Apr 8, 2020 8:28 pm
Umar Akmal finally opens up about his spot-fixing allegations
- According to the report published in Cricket Pakistan, Umar Akmal has denied all the charges and the claims against him.
- He denied all the claims of spot-fixing and also denied being involved in such activities when he was questioned by the Anti-corruption Unit (ACU) officials.
- (Read more about the story)
IPL cancellation could lead to INR 2,000 crore revenue loss for BCCI
- The massive coronavirus pandemic over the last few months first led to the start of the IPL being postponed from March 29 to April 15.
- But now with the 21-day lockdown in India until April 14, a final call on the tournament is yet to be taken.
- (Read more about the story)
Ravindra Jadeja is a daunting bowler to face in the sub-continent: Steve Smith
- Steve Smith, the ICC’s number.1 ranked Test batsman, admitted that he finds Ravindra Jadeja tough to face in sub-continent conditions.
- In India, the left-arm spinner has 157 wickets in 33 Test matches with seven five-wicket hauls and best figures of 7/48.
- (Read more about the story)
Sourav Ganguly’s first coach hospitalized; Dada to take financial care
- His friend, Sanjay Das, first got to know about the development after which he passed on the same to Dada.
- Sourav’s journey in cricket started, holding the hands of his first coach. There was a time when the centre was called the lighthouse of Bengal cricket.
- (Read more about the story)
Robin Uthappa picks the best captain he has played under
- Robin Uthappa had a great time with the bat during his stint at Kolkata Knight Riders. He was bought by the franchise ahead of the 2014 IPL season.
- Uthappa had almost revived his career during his stay at the KKR and also found a way back into the Indian side for a few matches.
- (Read more about the story)
Possible reasons for BCCI sacking Sanjay Manjrekar from the commentators’ panel
- Sanjay Manjrekar, the Indian commentator had to face the heat of the cricket fans due to his controversial statements in the recent past.
- The fans thought that these instances might have piled up pressure on BCCI due to which they sidelined Sanjay Manjrekar from the panel.
- (Read more about the story)
