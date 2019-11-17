Ashton Agar gets hit on his head while trying to bag his own brother Wes Agar’s catch

Wes, who is four years younger than his brother, rushed to see if Ashton was okay.

It’s the deadly November and yet another Australian cricketer gets badly injured. Ashton Agar, the left-arm spinner who can also bat, suffered a laceration to his nose bridge in a Marsh One-Day Cup game against South Australia after dropping a catch given by his own brother Wes Agar. Ashton plays for Western Australia and his team had the last laugh in the match by winning it narrowly by six runs at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Sunday despite hundred from Callum Fergusson.

It so happened that Ashton, 26, who has played four Tests and nine ODIs for Australia, tried to take a straightforward catch off Wes Agar at mid-on but slipped and the ball hit him right between his eyes, leaving him in blood. Team-mate Jhye Richardson immediately signaled for medical help and Wes, who is four years younger than his brother and is yet to play for the national side, rushed to see if Ashton was okay. Wes though fell in the very next over in the bowling of D’Arcy Short.

The ball hit Ashton so hard that his hat and sunglasses were knocked off and after receiving some medical assistance, Ashton, left the field holding a rag to his head. He was still smiling but did not take part in the match proceedings again. The two brothers also had contrasting shows on the field during the day. While the senior Ashton could score only five runs and took one wicket for 48 runs in nine overs, Wes had a five-wicket haul for 40 runs in 10 overs. One of his five scalps was Ashton.

Watch the video of Ashton Agar getting hit

Ashton Agar on the wrong end of some brotherly love from Wes. 🤕#MarshCup @WACA_Cricket pic.twitter.com/GfPNTXgl35 — Paddy Sweeney (@SweeneyPaddy9) November 17, 2019

Ashton’s recent-most appearance for Australia was in the T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in which he took seven wickets. He is an important member of the Kangaroos’ T20I set-up and the national team management will hope that his latest injury is not too serious.

November 27 will mark the fifth anniversary of the fatal blow that Phil Hughes suffered while batting in a domestic match in Sydney. Hughes played for South Australia and was hit in the neck by New South Wales pacer Sean Abbott.