Top Stories: Things that made news in the cricket world today
All the news stories that hogged the headlines today.
Published - Mar 25, 2020 7:53 pm | Updated - Mar 25, 2020 7:53 pm
Dean Jones picks his favourite league between IPL and PSL
- The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the marquee event in the cricketing calendar. Majority of the cricketing boards make sure that they don’t play any international cricket when the T20 extravaganza is played every year.
- After the IPL’s inception, every other cricket board began its own T20 league and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not an exception either.
- (Read more about the story)
Sourav Ganguly ready to hand over Eden Gardens for quarantine facility
- Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has showed his keenness to co-operate with the government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The former Indian cricketer has said that he was ready to offer the iconic Eden Gardens for quarantine activity.
- In the country, the COVID-19 cases have exceeded 500 with the death tolls going up to 10.
- (Read more about the story)
Indian cricketers given exercise routine to stay fit during their quarantine period
- Amidst Coronvirus pandemic, the cricketers can’t play regular cricket as the transmission rate has gone very high.
- But, the Indian cricketers looks in no mood to compromise with their exercise routine that might affect their fitness or game in the near future.
- (Read more about the story)
Rahul Dravid reveals the reason behind CSK’s success and RCB’s failure in IPL
- Rahul Dravid is one of the legends of the game and his opinion is respected all across the globe. Since retirement from international cricket, Dravid has been involved in helping the young generation of budding cricketers in India.
- He coached the Indian under-19 side to a world cup win in 2018. Currently, he is the director of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.
- (Read more about the story)
Bangladesh cricketers donate taka 30 lakh and 15 thousand from salary for coronavirus affected
- In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 27 Bangladesh cricketers from the top ranks have shelled out half of their salary for the ones affected. After compiling their contributions, a total of taka 30 lakh and 15 thousand was collected.
- However, due to the Value Added Tax (VAT), around four lakh will be deducted. Despite the deduction, the rest of the amount remains to be taka 26 lakh.
- (Read more about the story)
IPL 2020 on the verge of cancellation after PM Narendra Modi announces 21-day lockdown
- IPL 2020 might not be organized this year due to the outbreak of Coronavirus after PM Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown, which was a major blow for all the cricket fans.
- Also, the Olympics, one of the biggest sports event in the world has also been postponed for one year.
- (Read more about the story)
‘I wasn’t happy’- Glenn Maxwell recalls the time when he was struggling with mental health issues
- Glenn Maxwell, the prolific all-rounder from Australia took an indefinite break in between the T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka last year.
- The right-hander was suffering from mental illness and it turned out to be the main reason behind the sudden decision he took.
- (Read more about the story)
Shreyas Iyer picks the funniest character in Team India
- The sports industry has come down to a halt since the Coronavirus outbreak. No cricket, no football and no other sports are being organized across the globe.
- There is no way of getting entertainment for the cricketers at the moment in India as PM Narendra Modi has announced a lockdown for 21 days.
- (Read more about the story)
Shreyas Iyer names his five role models in cricket
- The wrath of Coronavirus has severely affected the lives of lakhs of individuals across the globe.
- The pandemic has put a halt to all the human activities and several governments have been forced to implement a lockdown in their respective countries.
- (Read more about the story)
Shahid Kapoor gives a hilarious reply after being asked to choose between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli
- The escalating situation of Coronavirus has compelled the world to come to a halt as people have been forced to stay in self-isolation to battle the pandemic.
- Along with human lives, the pandemic has also proliferated sports world. Major sporting events including IPL, Olympics, English Premier League and La Liga have suffered a major blow because of the pandemic.
- (Read more about the story)
Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Shreyas Iyer reveals his preferred choice
- Cricketers and their love towards football has been a never-ending affair. Many cricketers including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have expressed their love towards certain footballers or football teams in the past.
- The football universe has been divided into two predominant halves– one cluster supporting Cristiano Ronaldo and the other backing Lionel Messi.
- (Read more about the story)
Dean Jones picks Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes as best fielders of current generation
- Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja are two of the best all-rounders in international cricket currently.
- Apart from their abilities of batting, the duo has potential to win matches for their side with the ball as well.
- (Read more about the story)
BBL is not in the same hemisphere as IPL, PSL and other leagues: Dean Jones
- These are unprecedented times, aren’t they? In the wake of the escalating situation concerning the World Health Organisation-accredited pandemic that is the coronavirus COVID-19, the entire world has been put under lockdown.
- From schools, colleges, gyms, offices to sports, everything has been put on a backburner as the world comes into terms with the proliferation of the virus, which emerged from the Wuhan city of China late last year.
- (Read more about the story)
Dean Jones predicts semi-finalists of the upcoming T20 World Cup
- Cricketing activities have come down to a standstill in the last one month due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. And, cricketing fraternity is not left with much work but to spend time on social media.
- Recently, Dean Jones, the former Aussie international picked his favourite teams for the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2020 that is slated to be held in October.
- (Read more about the story)
