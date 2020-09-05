5 batting pairs with the most number of runs in Test cricket

Their batting pairs were hard to dislodge when in full flow.

Partnership.

It is a word that is of vital importance in the game of cricket. One single partnership can completely alter the momentum of the game, and even change the fortunes of a match.

It was one single partnership between Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman that gave India their most famous Test victory ever. After being asked to follow on, Dravid and Laxman put on a massive 376-run stand that rattled Australia at the Eden Gardens stadium and enabled Ganguly and his men to post a sensational victory in the year 2001.

In this article, let us look at 5 batting pairs with the most number of runs in Test cricket: –

5. Sir Alistair Cook and Sir Andrew Strauss

At the fifth place comes the England opening pair of Sir Alistair Cook and Sir Andrew Strauss. The two left handed batting greats opened for the English side 132 times and scored 5,253 runs as a pair, at an average of just over 40 (40.40).

The pair also had 14 hundred-run partnerships and 21 fifty-run partnerships in the whites for England. Out of the many marvels that they carved with the willow, the Strauss-Cook batting pair will always be remembered for the 229-run partnership against West Indies at Bridgetown. While Strauss helped himself to 142 runs, Cook missed a well-deserved century when he was dismissed by Jerome Taylor for 94.

While Cook is the highest run scorer for England, having amassed 12,472 runs, Strauss finished his Test career having scored 7.037 runs for his side in Test cricket.